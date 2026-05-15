403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cuban Foreign Minister Highlights US Congressional Concerns
(MENAFN) Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stated on Thursday that over 30 members of the US Congress have cautioned the Trump administration against the possibility of military intervention directed at Cuba.
“The government that claims to defend democracy should listen to the majority voices that oppose the current escalation of threats, aggressions, tightening of the blockade, and energy siege against our country,” Rodriguez Parrilla wrote on US social media company X.
His remarks were in reference to a May 12 letter signed by more than 30 Democratic legislators and addressed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.
The lawmakers voiced concern over testimony given by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan before the Senate Armed Services Committee. In that testimony, it was suggested that the US military might utilize the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in the event of a significant surge in migration from Cuba.
In their letter, the legislators criticized ideas to hold migrants at Guantanamo, pointing to the site’s controversial history of alleged mistreatment and arguing that US sanctions policies have intensified Cuba’s economic hardship and humanitarian difficulties.
“The government that claims to defend democracy should listen to the majority voices that oppose the current escalation of threats, aggressions, tightening of the blockade, and energy siege against our country,” Rodriguez Parrilla wrote on US social media company X.
His remarks were in reference to a May 12 letter signed by more than 30 Democratic legislators and addressed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.
The lawmakers voiced concern over testimony given by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan before the Senate Armed Services Committee. In that testimony, it was suggested that the US military might utilize the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in the event of a significant surge in migration from Cuba.
In their letter, the legislators criticized ideas to hold migrants at Guantanamo, pointing to the site’s controversial history of alleged mistreatment and arguing that US sanctions policies have intensified Cuba’s economic hardship and humanitarian difficulties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment