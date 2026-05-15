UAE And UK Trade Rises 3.7% To Dh123 Billion In 2025

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Trade in goods and services between the UK and the UAE rose 3.7 per cent to £25 billion (Dh123 billion) in 2025, an increase of £897 million compared to 2024, highlighting continued growth in bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

According to the latest official figures released by the UK's Department for Business and Trade, total UK exports to the UAE reached £15.8 billion during the period, marking a 4.1 per cent increase or £623 million year-on-year. The top five UK goods exports to the UAE were mechanical power generators, cars, medicinal and pharmaceutical products, telecommunication and sound equipment, and jewellery.

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Meanwhile, UK imports from the UAE climbed 3 per cent to £9.3 billion, an increase of £274 million compared to the previous year. The top five products were refined oil, mechanical power generators, jewellery, telecommunication and sound equipment, and sientific instruments.

The UAE ranked as the UK's 20th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2025, accounting for 1.3 per cent of the UK's total trade.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows between the two countries also recorded growth.

At the end of 2024, the stock of UK foreign direct investment in the UAE stood at £4.2 billion, up 1 per cent or £42 million from the end of 2023. The UAE accounted for 0.2 per cent of the UK's total outward FDI stock.

The stock of UAE foreign direct investment in the UK increased 2.3 per cent to £7 billion at the end of 2024, up by £155 million compared to a year earlier. UAE investments accounted for 0.3 per cent of the UK's total inward FDI stock.

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