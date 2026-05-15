Uttarakhand: More Than 12 Lakh Pilgrims Undertake Char Dham Yatra In Less Than A Month

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, May 15 (IANS) The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most sacred pilgrimages for Hindus, is witnessing a record surge in the number of devotees visiting the four holy shrines -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Devotees are arriving in droves, with as many as 80,000 in a single day. The pilgrimage committee has pegged the total number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham at 12.62 lakh till May 14. Notably, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples were opened on April 19 amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, while those of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines opened on April 22 and April 23.

According to available estimates, more than 12.62 lakh pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra, with daily footfall hovering around 70,000 to 80,000.

An entry of over 1.21 lakh vehicles was also recorded, indicating the number of pilgrims arriving in their private cars.

On May 13, more than 13,000 devotees offered prayers at Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham each, over 32,000 at Kedarnath, and over 21,000 at Badrinath Dham. The figure, cumulatively, accounted for 80,405 pilgrims.

Out of 12.62 lakh in total, over two lakh devotees visited Yamunotri and Gangotri each, while more than five lakh reached Kedarnath and over three lakh paid obeisance at Badrinath Dham.

A total of 40 pilgrim deaths have been reported so far, the reasons being attributed to health-related causes. The break-up of fatalities stood at 22 at Kedarnath, followed by seven at Badrinath, six at Yamunotri, and five at Gangotri.

No deaths resulting from any other causes or natural disasters have been reported.

For the first time, restrictions have been imposed on the entry of non-Hindus to three shrines -- Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri. The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, in a sort of relaxation, stated that non-Hindus must submit an affidavit affirming faith in Sanatan Dharma for entry.

Last year, more than 50 lakh pilgrims had visited the Char Dham.