What Is Thalapathy Vijay's Real Name? Discover The Truth Behind His Famous Screen Name

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema, known for his massive fan following and blockbuster films. Here's a look at his inspiring journey from child artist to leading star in South cinema.

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, scheduled for theatrical release May, 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Made on a massive budget of ₹300 crore, the film is already generating strong buzz among fans.

While fans know him as Thalapathy Vijay, his real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. He chose to shorten his name for films, and over time,“Vijay” became a powerful brand in Tamil cinema. Today, the name represents one of the most successful and influential actors in the industry, with a massive fan following across India and overseas.

Vijay completed his schooling at Fathima School in Kodambakkam and later studied at Balalok School in Virugambakkam. He enrolled in Loyola College, Chennai, for a degree in Visual Communications but dropped out to pursue acting full-time. His decision to follow cinema at a young age later shaped his journey into stardom.

Vijay began acting at just 10 years old with the Tamil film Vetri in 1984. He appeared in several films as a child artist, including Kudumbam, Vasantha Raagam, and Sattam Oru Vilaiyattu. He also shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Naan Sigappu Manithan, marking the early phase of his long film career.

At 18, Vijay made his debut as a lead actor with Naalaiya Theerpu (1992). He later delivered hits like Poove Unakkaga, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Pokkiri, Theri, Mersal, Bigil, Master, Leo, and many more. His versatility across action, romance, and drama has helped him become one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema today.