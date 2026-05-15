MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Motors Signs Memorandum of Understanding with FPT Japan Holdings to Study Collaboration in Software and Digital Domain

Dr Truong Gia Binh, founder and chairman of FPT Corporation (Left)

Takao Kato, chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Right)

TOKYO, May 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FPT Japan Holdings Co., Ltd., the Japanese subsidiary of FPT Corporation, one of the largest ICT companies in Vietnam, to initiate discussions on collaboration in the software and digital domain, with a view toward the potential establishment of a joint venture in the future.

The automotive industry is undergoing rapid technological transformation driven by innovations such as CASE, AI, and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), making software and digital technologies increasingly important. To respond to these changes and strengthen mid- to long-term competitiveness, the company will move forward with consideration of this collaboration.

Based on this MoU, the two companies will proceed with discussions on the specific areas and business schemes of collaboration.

Dr Truong Gia Binh, founder and chairman of FPT Corporation, commented:“Japan is embarking on a vision to build a new nation powered by advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, quantum computing, regenerative medicine, and marine robotics. As a long-term partner to Japan, FPT is committed to contributing to this transformation alongside leading Japanese corporations, and this collaboration with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a meaningful step in that direction. Together, we aim to accelerate AI- and data-driven transformation and foster innovation across the automotive industry.”

Takao Kato, Director, representative executive officer and chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, stated:"By combining Mitsubishi Motors' expertise in the mobility domain with FPT's strong technological capabilities and human resource base in the IT and software field, this MoU is intended to contribute to the expansion of business opportunities for both companies."

About FPT Japan Holdings

FPT Japan Holdings is the Japanese subsidiary of FPT Software, the global IT services arm of FPT Corporation. Established in 2005, the company serves as a bridge between Vietnam and Japan, delivering value to Japanese customers. Leveraging advanced technologies and a global delivery model, FPT Japan Holdings provides end-to-end IT services, including RPA, AI, cloud, ERP, and big data analytics, supporting customers in digital transformation (DX). Website: (Open in a new window)

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit (Open in a new window).

Source: Mitsubishi MotorsSectors: Automotive