Geothermal Energy Could Ease India's Power Pressure, Support Industry Growth: Report

MENAFN - KNN India)India has significant untapped geothermal energy potential that could help meet rising industrial, cooling and electricity demand while reducing pressure on the power grid, according to a report released on Thursday by Project InnerSpace in partnership with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

Potential Nearly Matches Current Power Capacity

The report, titled The Future of Geothermal in India, estimated India's technical geothermal potential at over 11,000 GW for industrial heat, more than 1,500 GW for cooling applications, and 450 GW for electricity generation, nearly equal to the country's current installed power capacity.

It said even partial deployment of geothermal energy could ease pressure on India's power system, diversify industrial energy sources, strengthen energy security and support decarbonisation efforts.

Data Centres, Cities, Industries Seen As Key Users

The report identified data centres, urban infrastructure and industrial operations as key sectors where geothermal energy could help meet growing energy demand while lowering emissions and improving resilience.

It noted that geothermal development in India has largely remained limited to pilot projects due to exploration risks, uncertain drilling outcomes and the lack of supportive policy frameworks.

However, advances in drilling technologies, improved subsurface data and the recently introduced National Policy on Geothermal Energy are expected to improve the feasibility of large-scale deployment.

The report highlighted Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as leading states with strong geothermal deployment potential.

(KNN Bureau)