Brits Aren't Confident In Identifying The UK's Most Famous Landmarks

Brits aren't confident in identifying some of the UK's most famous landmarks – including Hadrian's Wall, the White Cliffs of Dover and the Angel of the North.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 59 per cent struggled to name well-known sites across our native country, compared to 41 per cent who identified them correctly. While 94 per cent could correctly identify the Statue of Liberty in New York, 36 per cent weren't able to recognise iconic landmarks closer to home, such as Hadrian's Wall or St Paul's Cathedral (35 per cent). Angel of The North (20 per cent) and the White Cliffs of Dover (18 per cent) were also among those left unidentified. However, 62 per cent admitted they want to learn more about British landmarks and local history. The research was commissioned by Travelzoo [], which is celebrating all the great places to see in the UK. The club for travel enthusiasts has teamed up with TV personality and keen explorer, Julia Bradbury, who said:“I have been lucky enough to visit almost every corner and coastline of our amazing country. “From rugged peaks to gently rolling hills, fairy tale villages and vibrant cities. “We have so much diversity packed into our island, I can't imagine ever being bored exploring it, and I encourage others to discover the incredible places right on their doorstep too.” The study also found cost was the biggest barrier to exploring local landmarks (43 per cent), followed by lack of time (34 per cent) and transport logistics (30 per cent). Three in 10 (31 per cent) believe people are more likely to visit international attractions over UK landmarks. When asked to place landmarks geographically, 38 per cent were unsure where Stonehenge was located, whereas 66 per cent couldn't correctly identify the region for Hadrian's Wall, and 33 per cent struggled with Giant's Causeway. Respondents who had children, 43 per cent, didn't think their child could correctly name well-known UK landmarks off the top of their head. Parents believed their children would be more likely to recognise the Statue of Liberty (74 per cent) and the Eiffel Tower (75 per cent) over Stonehenge (63 per cent) and The Angel of The North (42 per cent). In addition, 81 per cent believe children need to learn more about UK landmarks and local heritage. More than a third (34 per cent) said they would not know where to begin when it comes to exploring what is on their doorstep. Almost three in 10 (29 per cent) believe they have visited more countries outside of the UK than they have counties across the country. That may be set to change, as a fifth said they are planning to spend more time holidaying in the UK this year compared to previous years. Ease and reduced stress compared with travelling abroad was cited as the main driver behind choosing a UK trip this year (27 per cent), followed by shorter travel times (25 per cent) and cheaper to stay in the country (22 per cent). The coast topped the list of staycation destinations, chosen by 61 per cent, according to the OnePoll figures. And as a nation, Brits are willing to travel for short-break destinations, with journeys averaging almost 4 hours for a 1–3-night getaway. Cat Jordan for Travelzoo added:“These findings show there's a real appetite to connect with what's on our doorstep, but many people don't always know where to start. “In a country with so much to discover, it's easy to overlook just how much is at our fingertips. “With so much history, coastline, and culture spread across the UK, you don't need a passport for it to feel like a proper break.”