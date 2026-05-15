Hockey India Opens Player Registrations For HIL 2027 Player Auction

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Hockey India has officially opened player registrations for the Hockey India League (HIL) 2027 Player Auction, scheduled for September, ahead of the tournament's January 2027 start.

Building on the success of its revival in the 2024–25 season and the momentum of the 2025–26 edition, the upcoming HIL season is expected to raise the level of competition even further, attracting top-tier talent from India and across the globe.

Registrations are open to eligible players from a range of leading hockey nations. For men, eligible countries include India, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, England, Argentina, Germany, Spain, Ireland, France, New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, and Japan.

For women, players from India, the Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium, China, Spain, England, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, the United States, Ireland, Scotland, and Japan can register.

Since its return, the Hockey India League has experienced remarkable growth. Last season featured eight men's and four women's franchises, generating substantial fan engagement. Over 1,000 players registered for the 2026 auction alone, including more than 500 Indian men, 350 Indian women, and over 240 international players, highlighting the league's expanding global appeal. On the field, SG Pipers claimed the Women's HIL 2026 title, while Kalinga Lancers emerged as men's champions.

Speaking on the launch of registrations, Hockey India president and chairperson of the Hockey India League Governing Committee Dilip Tirkey said,“The Hockey India League has re-established itself as one of the most exciting platforms in world hockey. The enthusiasm witnessed during the revival seasons has been extremely encouraging, and the response from players across the globe reflects the league's growing stature. We are delighted to open player registrations for the 2027 edition and look forward to welcoming top talent from India and overseas. The HIL continues to play an important role in providing players exposure at the highest level while strengthening India's hockey ecosystem.”

Hockey India Secretary General and HIL Governing Committee member Bhola Nath Singh stated,“The success of the previous editions has created strong momentum for the Hockey India League, and we are excited to build on that in 2027. The participation numbers from last season highlighted the trust and interest players have in the league. We encourage all eligible players to register and be part of a competition that not only showcases top-quality hockey but also contributes significantly to the development and growth of the sport.”*

With preparations underway, the Hockey India League 2027 promises another action-packed season, offering a world-class platform for both emerging and established stars to compete at the highest level.