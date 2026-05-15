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US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks Steps Down
(MENAFN) US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks has announced that he is leaving his position with immediate effect, marking the end of a long tenure in federal border enforcement leadership.
Speaking to Fox News, Banks explained his decision and reflected on his time in office. "It's just time," Banks told Fox News. "I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure, disastrous, chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen.”
He also emphasized that after decades of service, he is ready to move on to personal life and family time. “Time to pass the reins, 37 years is time to enjoy the family and life,” he added.
Banks had previously retired from the Border Patrol during the Biden administration, expressing dissatisfaction with what he described as the “destruction” of morale and border security under Biden-era immigration policies.
He further stated that conditions worsened before he later returned to serve as chief during President Donald Trump’s second administration.
Speaking to Fox News, Banks explained his decision and reflected on his time in office. "It's just time," Banks told Fox News. "I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure, disastrous, chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen.”
He also emphasized that after decades of service, he is ready to move on to personal life and family time. “Time to pass the reins, 37 years is time to enjoy the family and life,” he added.
Banks had previously retired from the Border Patrol during the Biden administration, expressing dissatisfaction with what he described as the “destruction” of morale and border security under Biden-era immigration policies.
He further stated that conditions worsened before he later returned to serve as chief during President Donald Trump’s second administration.
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