403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Officials’ Actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia on Thursday denounced what it described as ongoing “provocative practices” by Israeli occupation officials at Al-Aqsa Mosque, after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the sacred site.
In its response, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the kingdom’s firm rejection of any measures that could weaken the historical and legal standing of Jerusalem and its holy places. The statement stressed opposition to actions that may alter the status of the city’s religious sites.
The ministry further urged the international community to put an end to activities it said breach international laws and standards, and to ensure accountability for Israeli occupation authorities over continued violations affecting Islamic holy sites and Palestinian civilians.
Earlier on Thursday, Ben-Gvir entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to commemorate the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem. Video footage showed him raising the Israeli flag and dancing alongside a group of settlers, with the Dome of the Rock visible in the background. Additional footage also showed Knesset member Yitzhak Kroizer from Ben-Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party entering the mosque area and raising the Israeli flag.
An official from the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem told a news agency that 620 Israeli settlers entered the mosque compound under police protection.
In its response, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the kingdom’s firm rejection of any measures that could weaken the historical and legal standing of Jerusalem and its holy places. The statement stressed opposition to actions that may alter the status of the city’s religious sites.
The ministry further urged the international community to put an end to activities it said breach international laws and standards, and to ensure accountability for Israeli occupation authorities over continued violations affecting Islamic holy sites and Palestinian civilians.
Earlier on Thursday, Ben-Gvir entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to commemorate the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem. Video footage showed him raising the Israeli flag and dancing alongside a group of settlers, with the Dome of the Rock visible in the background. Additional footage also showed Knesset member Yitzhak Kroizer from Ben-Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party entering the mosque area and raising the Israeli flag.
An official from the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem told a news agency that 620 Israeli settlers entered the mosque compound under police protection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment