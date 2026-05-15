Assam: Responsibility Has Increased After Win, Will Work Harder, Says CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the responsibility of his government has increased after the BJP-led NDA secured 102 seats in the Assam Assembly elections, asserting that the new government would work harder to fulfil promises made in its election manifesto.

Commitment to Development and Manifesto Promises

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace in Batadrava Than in Nagaon district, Sarma said the government would intensify development efforts in the coming years. "Responsibility will increase after getting 102 seats. This time we will work harder compared to the last five years so that Assam can develop," the Chief Minister said.

He said the BJP's promises in the 2026 election manifesto were broader than those made during the previous election due to changing circumstances after the COVID-19 pandemic. "When I brought our election manifesto in 2021, the COVID pandemic was in front of us, and our pledge was limited. This time we have promised in our election manifesto to do more work, and I am confident that we will be able to implement the promises made in our election manifesto," Sarma said.

The BJP's 2026 'Sankalp Patra' promised measures including implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) excluding Sixth Schedule and Scheduled Tribe areas, creation of two lakh jobs, major investments in flood mitigation, expansion of educational institutions and infrastructure development across the state.

Spiritual Vows at Batadrava Than

The Chief Minister also said that after taking oath on May 12, he had not undertaken any programme outside Guwahati before visiting Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. "When I go outside of Guwahati, I will go to Batadrava Than and seek blessings from the Gurujona, and I will try to bring Assam forward by following the path shown by the Gurujona," he said.

Sarma said he prayed at the shrine and reaffirmed his government's commitment to the ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva. "Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev envisioned such an Assam where different communities can live in a spirit of harmony and a peaceful Assam filled with spirituality. Our government will work by following the path shown by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva," he said.

The Chief Minister added that development of Batadrava Than would remain a priority for the state government and said discussions were held with the Than management committee regarding several projects.

Review of Key Development Initiatives

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister on Thursday reviewed key development initiatives under the state's "Vikas and Virasat" agenda, including 24x7 power supply, the Maa Kamakhya Corridor project and investment proposals under Advantage Assam 2.0.

NDA's Third Term in Assam

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after winning 102 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The BJP secured 82 seats, while allies AGP and BOPF won 10 seats each. The new NDA government in Assam took oath on May 12 in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several NDA leaders.

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