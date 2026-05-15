PM Modi Embarks On 5-Nation Tour First Stop UAE Meets President Sheikh Mohamed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from Delhi for a crucial 5-nation visit covering UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. On the first leg, PM Modi arrives in UAE to hold key talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan focusing on energy cooperation, bilateral ties, and regional issues.

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