New Zealand Visa: One Month's Wait For Indians, Just 16 Days For Chinese!

Indian students with dreams of studying in New Zealand are hitting a major roadblock: long visa delays. New data shows that Immigration New Zealand is taking nearly double the time to process visas for Indians compared to students from China.

According to figures released by RNZ, the waiting time has shot up significantly from last year. Indian students now have to wait for 30 working days, while Chinese students get their visas in just 16 days. This is a big jump from before, when Indian students used to get their visas in about 19 working days.

ALSO READ:Japan's Ambassador honours Suman K Bery for strengthening Indo-Japan ties

Why the long delay?

Immigration New Zealand says a major reason is the sheer number of applications. They've seen an 11% jump in visa requests compared to the previous year. Officials also explained that applications from different countries have different levels of complexity, which affects how long they take to check.

Fewer rejections, but the anxiety is real

While the delays are frustrating, there is some good news. The number of visa rejections has gone down. A while back, almost half of all Indian applications were being rejected. Now, the approval rate has climbed to 75.4%, with only 23.7% of applications being turned down.

ALSO READ:Indian Student In US Dies By Suicide After Struggling To Find Job, Fundraiser Launched To Bring Body

The checks are tough!

The immigration department is being extra careful when checking applications from Indian students. They are closely looking at financial documents and whether the student genuinely intends to study. If students don't get their visa before their course starts, it could shake their faith in New Zealand as a study destination. The situation is especially bad for students enrolled in courses that have only one intake per year, as a delay could mean losing a whole academic year.