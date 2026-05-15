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Trump Says China Set to Increase US Oil Imports
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that China has, in principle, agreed to expand its purchases of American oil as part of continuing negotiations intended to enhance economic relations between the two countries.
In comments made during an interview with Fox News, Trump suggested that the developing understanding could lead to higher energy trade flows between the two sides.
"One thing I think that we're going to make a deal on, they've agreed they want to buy oil from the United States," Trump told Fox News.
"They're going to go to Texas. We're going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas, and to Louisiana, and to Alaska...that's a big thing," he said.
In comments made during an interview with Fox News, Trump suggested that the developing understanding could lead to higher energy trade flows between the two sides.
"One thing I think that we're going to make a deal on, they've agreed they want to buy oil from the United States," Trump told Fox News.
"They're going to go to Texas. We're going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas, and to Louisiana, and to Alaska...that's a big thing," he said.
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