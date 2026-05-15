GORD And BUC To Advance Sustainability-Driven Higher Education, Research

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Barzan University College (BUC), a leading higher education institution in Qatar affiliated with Swinburne University of Technology, to collaborate on advancing sustainability practices, research, and capacity building within the academic sector.

The signing ceremony took place at the BUC campus in Doha, with the agreement signed by Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, and Dr. Hassan Rashid Al-Derham, Vice Chairman of Barzan University College.

The agreement underscores a mutual commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by integrating sustainability into the very fabric of Qatar's higher education landscape and ensuring that the next generation of leaders is equipped to manage the challenges of a changing global climate.

Dr. Yousef Alhorr said:“Universities and higher education institutions play a vital role in shaping sustainable societies, not only through academic excellence but also through operational leadership and community engagement. By collaborating with Barzan University College (BUC), GORD aims to cultivate a culture of environmental responsibility that starts within the learning environment. At the same time, this MoU is aimed at advancing BUC's sustainability performance, strengthening ESG awareness, and fostering a culture of innovation and responsibility that aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Dr. Hassan Rashid Al-Derham highlighted that by leveraging GORD's global expertise, BUC is taking a proactive step toward achieving its mission to“Learn, Lead, Transform,” adding:“Sustainability is not only a core value that shapes our vision and academic environment at Barzan University College, but also a lens for innovation and a pathway to flourishing that we embed in all our teaching and training for our students. Partnering with GORD enables us to integrate internationally recognized sustainability standards and practices and accelerate our sustainability mission.”