Uzbekistan, World Bank Discuss Agricultural And Water Management Cooperation
The issues were reviewed during a meeting between World Bank Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Europe and Central Asia Sameh Wahba and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov.
The talks focused on projects aimed at increasing agricultural efficiency, introducing modern agrotechnologies, and expanding financing opportunities for farms and agribusinesses.
The sides also discussed cooperation within the AgriConnect program, including measures to improve farmers' access to high-value-added market segments and modern agricultural solutions.--
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