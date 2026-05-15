Assam CM Vows Faster Development Push After NDA's Massive Poll Victory

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the BJP-led NDA would push an expanded development agenda after securing a massive mandate in the Assembly elections, winning 102 of the 126 seats.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said the decisive public mandate has significantly increased the responsibility of the government towards the people of Assam.

“The more support people give us, the greater our responsibility becomes. During the last five years, we worked with dedication, but now we will work even harder to accelerate Assam's development,” the Chief Minister said.

The BJP-led NDA registered a commanding victory in the Assembly elections, decimating the opposition parties and retaining power in the northeastern state.

Sarma said the government's future roadmap would be broader and more ambitious compared to the commitments made during the 2021 Assembly elections, which were held in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2021, when we prepared our election manifesto, the Covid crisis was before us. Because of that situation, many of our commitments were limited in nature. This time, we are preparing a much larger vision for Assam's growth,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government now has greater administrative experience and confidence after implementing several welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, and investment initiatives over the last few years.

He asserted that the BJP-led alliance would focus on translating its promises into practical outcomes and ensuring that development reaches every section of society.

“We have promised more work for the people compared to the previous term, and we are confident of implementing these commitments on the ground,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted achievements in sectors such as roads, healthcare, education, industrial investment, and connectivity, claiming that Assam has witnessed rapid transformation under the present government.

The NDA government has consistently projected infrastructure expansion, welfare delivery, and improved law and order as among its major achievements during its tenure in Assam.