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African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Appoints President Obasanjo To Support Peace Efforts In The Horn Of Africa


2026-05-15 03:07:04
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has appointed H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to support AU Commission's efforts towards peace and stability in the Horn of Africa,

Announcing the appointment, the AUC Chairperson stated:“President Obasanjo brings unparalleled experience, wisdom, and credibility to this important assignment”.

In this capacity, President Obasanjo will engage with all relevant stakeholders and parties with a view to building confidence, sustaining dialogue, and supporting ongoing efforts towards lasting peace, stability, reconciliation in the Horn of Africa.

The AUC Chairperson expressed his deep appreciation to President Obasanjo for accepting this responsibility and reaffirmed the African Union's continued commitment to supporting sustainable peace in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

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APO Group

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