Azerbaijan's Hosting Of WUF13 Highlights Its Global Reputation Official
He made the remark on the sidelines of international conference on“Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development.”
The rector noted that various events and conferences are being organized across the country in the run-up to WUF13. According to him, Baku State University and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture have made a decision to hold a scientific and practical conference within this framework.--
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