Azerbaijan's Hosting Of WUF13 Highlights Its Global Reputation Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, is yet another confirmation of Azerbaijan's international standing and its position as a reliable partner, and Azerbaijan's hosting of high-level global events is seen as an indicator of its political, economic, and institutional potential, Elchin Babayev, rector of Baku State University said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of international conference on“Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development.”

The rector noted that various events and conferences are being organized across the country in the run-up to WUF13. According to him, Baku State University and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture have made a decision to hold a scientific and practical conference within this framework.

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