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Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Highlights Multi-Dimensional Nature Of Urban Dev't

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Highlights Multi-Dimensional Nature Of Urban Dev't


2026-05-15 03:02:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Urban development is a social, economic, environmental, and humanitarian issue, Idris Isayev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Science and Education said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the international conference“Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development" in Baku.

"Today, the world is facing large-scale processes and global challenges. Ongoing urbanization and the massive influx of people into cities, on the one hand, contribute to urban development, but on the other, create numerous problems and challenges.

We face issues such as overpopulation, transportation difficulties, environmental threats, housing problems, infrastructure-related risks, and many other challenges on a daily basis. All of this once again underscores the relevance of this topic.“Urban development is not just a matter of construction and architecture. It is also a social, economic, environmental, and humanitarian issue,” he said.

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