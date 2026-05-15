403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Addresses France's Influence in Africa
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that France has gradually lost influence across Africa to rising competitors including China, Türkiye, and the United States. He attributed this setback to what he characterized as years of complacency and arrogance within French institutions and corporations.
During the concluding session of the “Africa Forward” business forum, Macron stated that France had been “shaken up in Africa” throughout the last quarter century, emphasizing that this evolution was “normal” and could even produce positive outcomes.
He explained that French businesses and government bodies had depended excessively on longstanding historical relationships with African nations instead of maintaining strong competitiveness in changing markets.
“They believed there was a reserved sphere where being French meant everything was automatically open,” he said.
Macron further noted that African states were making practical and strategic economic decisions by strengthening ties with more competitive international partners, particularly pointing to the expanding influence of Beijing and Ankara across the continent.
The French leader also stressed that Africa no longer embraces a framework centered purely on foreign aid or external powers imposing solutions on African economies and markets.
He called for a “conceptual revolution,” encouraging France to move away from a “vertical logic” focused solely on assistance and instead build relations founded on mutual respect, equality, and genuine partnership.
During the concluding session of the “Africa Forward” business forum, Macron stated that France had been “shaken up in Africa” throughout the last quarter century, emphasizing that this evolution was “normal” and could even produce positive outcomes.
He explained that French businesses and government bodies had depended excessively on longstanding historical relationships with African nations instead of maintaining strong competitiveness in changing markets.
“They believed there was a reserved sphere where being French meant everything was automatically open,” he said.
Macron further noted that African states were making practical and strategic economic decisions by strengthening ties with more competitive international partners, particularly pointing to the expanding influence of Beijing and Ankara across the continent.
The French leader also stressed that Africa no longer embraces a framework centered purely on foreign aid or external powers imposing solutions on African economies and markets.
He called for a “conceptual revolution,” encouraging France to move away from a “vertical logic” focused solely on assistance and instead build relations founded on mutual respect, equality, and genuine partnership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment