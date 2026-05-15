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Correction: BW Offshore: Annual General Meeting 2026 - Minutes


2026-05-15 02:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual General Meeting 2026 - Minutes

The Annual General Meeting 2026 of BW Offshore Limited was held yesterday. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting (corrected).

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

... or

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • BWO 2026 AGM - AGM minutes

MENAFN15052026004107003653ID1111119601



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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