Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Trisha Film Starts Strong Collects THIS Much

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's much-awaited film Karuppu has finally hit theatres. The movie received a decent response on its opening day, while advance bookings also hinted at a promising start at the box office

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer 'Karuppu' has managed a respectable start on Day 1. According to early estimates, the film is expected to collect around Rs 1.70 crore net in India on its opening day. The movie was screened across 505 cities with nearly 1,180 shows and recorded an average occupancy of 25.5 percent. Several locations reportedly witnessed houseful shows, while evening and night screenings are expected to boost the collection further.

Even before release, 'Karuppu' generated strong buzz on social media and among fans. The film earned nearly Rs 2.08 crore through advance bookings, which is considered a positive sign for the makers. More than 1.55 lakh tickets for the second day have already been sold. Trade analysts believe that if the film receives positive word-of-mouth over the weekend, its box office numbers could see significant growth in the coming days.

As per media reports, 'Karuppu' has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 130 crore. To be considered a commercial success, the film will need to earn around Rs 150 crore at the box office. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film also stars Indrans, Swasika, Shivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in key roles. With its star power and large-scale production, the movie has the potential to perform strongly over the weekend.

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