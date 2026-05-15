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Indiadenmark Arbitration Corridor Opens A New Arbitration Hub
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi / Copenhagen; The India–Denmark Arbitration Corridor was formally Launches at the Embassy of India, Copenhagen, through the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding among the Danish Institute of Arbitration (DIA), the Indo Danish Business Council (IDBC), and Trust Legal, Advocates & Consultants. The Corridor establishes a credible, neutral legal framework connecting Indian and European businesses through an institutionally grounded dispute resolution ecosystem.
With bilateral trade at USD 6.1 billion and growing, India warmly invites Danish businesses to resolve disputes through this dedicated Arbitration Corridor, a neutral, swift alternative to costly litigation, built exclusively for Indo-Danish commerce.
The launch is timed with exceptional significance, days ahead of Prime Minister Modi's five-nation Europe tour and the 3rd India Nordic Summit in Oslo. With the India-EU Free Trade Agreement concluded in January 2026 creating a free trade zone of two billion people, and India-Nordic bilateral trade already at USD 19 billion, the Corridor provides the legal infrastructure this scale of commerce demands.
The occasion was graced by H.E. Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Denmark, reflecting India's diplomatic endorsement of the partnership; H.E. Freddy Svane, Retired Ambassador of Denmark to India and IDBC Chair, whose sustained personal commitment to the India-Denmark relationship laid much of the groundwork for this initiative; and Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and IDBC Chair, whose long advocacy for institutional arbitration in India lent the launch both gravitas and vision. Håkun Djurhuus, Chairman of DIA, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and senior representatives of DIA and partner law firms further distinguished the event.
With bilateral trade at USD 6.1 billion and growing, India warmly invites Danish businesses to resolve disputes through this dedicated Arbitration Corridor, a neutral, swift alternative to costly litigation, built exclusively for Indo-Danish commerce.
The launch is timed with exceptional significance, days ahead of Prime Minister Modi's five-nation Europe tour and the 3rd India Nordic Summit in Oslo. With the India-EU Free Trade Agreement concluded in January 2026 creating a free trade zone of two billion people, and India-Nordic bilateral trade already at USD 19 billion, the Corridor provides the legal infrastructure this scale of commerce demands.
The occasion was graced by H.E. Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Denmark, reflecting India's diplomatic endorsement of the partnership; H.E. Freddy Svane, Retired Ambassador of Denmark to India and IDBC Chair, whose sustained personal commitment to the India-Denmark relationship laid much of the groundwork for this initiative; and Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and IDBC Chair, whose long advocacy for institutional arbitration in India lent the launch both gravitas and vision. Håkun Djurhuus, Chairman of DIA, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and senior representatives of DIA and partner law firms further distinguished the event.
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