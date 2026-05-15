Kazakhstan Assumes TRACECA Chairmanship To Boost Trans-Regional Connectivity
The chairmanship was formally transferred from Iran to Kazakhstan during the 18th annual meeting of the IGC TRACECA held in Astana. The high-level gathering brought together delegations from 14 member states, alongside international observers and partners, to chart the future of the corridor's transit capabilities.
Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, underscored that Astana's tenure will prioritize the modernization of transport infrastructure and the efficiency of cargo movement across the TRACECA space.--
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