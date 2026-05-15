Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Assumes TRACECA Chairmanship To Boost Trans-Regional Connectivity

Kazakhstan Assumes TRACECA Chairmanship To Boost Trans-Regional Connectivity


2026-05-15 02:04:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. Kazakhstan has officially taken the helm of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) of TRACECA, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The chairmanship was formally transferred from Iran to Kazakhstan during the 18th annual meeting of the IGC TRACECA held in Astana. The high-level gathering brought together delegations from 14 member states, alongside international observers and partners, to chart the future of the corridor's transit capabilities.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, underscored that Astana's tenure will prioritize the modernization of transport infrastructure and the efficiency of cargo movement across the TRACECA space.

--

MENAFN15052026000187011040ID1111119481



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search