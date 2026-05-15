Baku Introduces Temporary Special Traffic Lanes For WUF13

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Temporary dedicated traffic lanes introduced in the capital in connection with the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF13) came into force starting today, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information provided by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), the temporary lanes have been established along Heydar Aliyev Avenue–Airport Highway, Abbasgulu aga Bakikhanov Street, Yusif Safarov Street, Mehdi Abbasov Street, Mikayil Aliyev Street, and Mikayil Mushfig Street.

Under current legislation, the temporary lanes carry the status of bus lanes. During the period in which they remain active, drivers of unauthorized vehicles entering the lanes will face fines.

The measures have been introduced as part of transport and mobility arrangements linked to WUF13, one of the world's leading urban development forums.

Authorities noted that once the event concludes, the temporary road signs will be removed, and all vehicles will again be permitted to use the lanes created for the forum.