Annual General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting On 17 June 2026

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company ) informs its shareholders that its annual general meeting (the Annual General Meeting ) and its extraordinary general meeting (the Extraordinary General Meeting together with the Annual General Meeting to be referred to as the General Meetings ) will be held on 17 June 2026 at 2:00 p.m. (Luxembourg time) and 3.00 p.m. respectively at the registered office of the Company at 21, rue du Puits Romain, L-8070 Bertrange, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The General Meetings will be video broadcast live, through the Company's website.

The convening notice (the Convening Notice ) detailing the agenda of the General Meetings was published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on 15 May 2026. The procedures for voting at this General Meetings are set out in the Convening Notice.

This Convening Notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to the General Meetings are available to shareholders on the Company's website at where they can be consulted and downloaded.

For any further information, please:

◼ visit the Investor Relations / General Meeting section of the website: where all relevant documents are available,

◼ or contact the Company by email at the following address: ....

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 9 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

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Contact

Individual Shareholders:

... - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63

Analysts/Investors:

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Attachment

PR S30 AG 15_05_2026