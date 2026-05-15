DG Shipping Bars 366 Foreign Ships From Hiring Indian Seafarers Over Unpaid Wages, Crew Hardships

In a sweeping crackdown aimed at protecting Indian seafarers from exploitation and abandonment, India's maritime regulator Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) on Thursday barred 366 foreign-flagged vessels from hiring Indian crew members.

The action comes after serious allegations against these ships, including non-payment of wages, denial of compensation in cases involving death or missing crew members, harsh treatment of sailors, and failure to assist stranded Indian seafarers in returning home.

Calling the violations a direct breach of both national maritime rules and international obligations, DG Shipping issued a stern warning to Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) holders, cautioning them against deploying Indian seafarers on these vessels.

In its latest circular addressed to RPSL companies and Indian seafarers, the regulator placed 278 vessels under the“restricted” category, while another 88 vessels were formally“blacklisted”.

DG Shipping has also ordered all RPSLs to furnish details of Indian seafarers currently employed on these vessels within the next 14 days.

“...in view of the grave violations of seafarer welfare, abandonment practices and non-compliance with international conventions, the 366 vessels are hereby prohibited from engaging Indian seafarers through any RPSL company approved by DG Shipping with immediate effect, unless compliance with the foregoing provisions is duly ensured,” the maritime regulator said in its order.