Bengaluru Traffic Relief Plan Advances As Suburban Rail Gets Fresh Push With Corridor-4 Tenders

The long-delayed Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project has received a fresh push after K-RIDE floated new tenders for Corridor-4, including the ambitious double-decker rail-road stretch in north Bengaluru. The latest move is aimed at speeding up work on one of the city's most crucial mobility projects, which is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve suburban connectivity.

According to reports, the fresh tenders are for the construction of a 7.795-km elevated stretch between Benniganahalli and Shettihalli under Corridor-4, also known as the Kanaka Line. A major highlight of the project is the proposed double-decker structure along Mohankumar Road between Mathikere and Yeshwantpur. The structure will feature a road flyover on the lower deck and suburban railway tracks above it.

This is reportedly the third attempt to invite bids for the double-decker section after earlier tender processes failed to attract suitable responses. Officials are hopeful the revised tender conditions and renewed focus on the suburban rail project will help move construction forward.

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The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, considered one of the city's biggest public transport upgrades, aims to connect key suburban regions with the city through four major rail corridors. Corridor-4 is among the priority routes and is expected to improve connectivity towards northern Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Transport experts have repeatedly stressed that Bengaluru urgently needs faster suburban rail expansion to tackle worsening traffic and reduce dependence on private vehicles. The double-decker model is also being viewed as an innovative space-saving solution in densely populated stretches of the city.

The renewed tender process comes at a time when multiple large-scale transport infrastructure projects, including Namma Metro expansions and elevated corridor works, are simultaneously underway across Bengaluru.

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