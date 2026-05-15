Shastri Endorses Samson As India's Future T20I Captain

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has singled out in-form batter Sanju Samson as a strong candidate for India's T20I captaincy in the coming years, saying that the wicketkeeper-batter's 'maturity' makes him a clear candidate for the role.

Samson's recent performances, both in the IPL and at the international level, have elevated his profile as not only a reliable batter but also a potential leader. India recently celebrated their ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph on home soil under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

Samson played a pivotal role in the tournament, earning the Player of the Tournament award for his consistent match-winning contributions. Shastri believes this could be the start of Samson carving out a leadership role for himself.

“India, come the next (T20) World Cup (in 2028), might be looking for a new captain, depending on how Surya goes over the next couple of years. But Sanju Samson has put himself there for a leadership role because he's done that in the past for Rajasthan (Royals). And he's a certainty in the side, at the top of the order, extremely destructive. So I see him; this is just the start of something more, you'll see from Sanju over the next two or three years,” Shastri said on The ICC Review.

Samson has previously led the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL for five seasons, including in 2022 when the franchise finished as runners-up. His experience as a captain in the IPL, coupled with his ability to handle high-pressure situations, adds to his credentials for future leadership roles with the national team.

The 31-year-old has been in exceptional form in international cricket, scoring three consecutive half-centuries during India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign. While questions about Samson's consistency have lingered in the past, Shastri believes the batter has silenced critics through sustained performances.

“I think he (Samson) has put a lid on all those question marks. There was always ability. People would, in fact, be disappointed because he wouldn't do justice to that ability. But my word this season, the way he's played after his performance in the T20 World Cup, where single-handedly he almost won India games, the big games, the quarter-finals (West Indies, Super 8), semi-finals, the final, and the way he stepped up and ththe semi-finals, ande's showing now in the IPL, makes him a clear case as far as I'm concerned for leadership in the future,” Shastri added.