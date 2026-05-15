Shekhawat Pays Tribute To Babosa, Cuts Convoy For Fuel Conservation

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday paid floral tributes to the late Bharatiya Janata Party leader, former Vice President of India and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (Babosa) on his death anniversary in Udaipur. The program was organised at the site of Babosa's statue located on Rani Road. On this occasion, Union Minister Gajendra Singh spoke about the late Babosa.

Shekhawat acts on PM's fuel-saving appeal

The Union Minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal made in the national interest and urged citizens to follow it responsibly. Highlighting his own efforts towards fuel conservation, Shekhawat said he had significantly reduced the size of his convoy, making more than half the cut, in line with the appeal, stressing the importance of collective responsibility and resource conservation.

PM Modi's seven appeals

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made seven appeals to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict. To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Global crisis drives fuel conservation calls

As the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz, calls for fuel conservation have intensified. The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3

Following this, the Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country. Following the revision, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

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