MI Batting Coach Pollard Fined For Use Of 'Audible Obscenity 'During Match

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard has been penalised by the BCCI for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a thrilling encounter against Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Pollard has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and received a demerit point, marking a formal addition to his disciplinary record.

The offence falls under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials, which pertains to the“use of an audible obscenity during a match.” The incident took place during the 19th over of the second innings when Pollard reportedly directed abusive language toward the fourth umpire.

IPL issued a statement on Friday that read, "Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach, Mumbai Indians, has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials. Pollard was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match.'

"The incident occurred in the 19th over of the second innings when Pollard used abusive language towards the fourth umpire. Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Pankaj Dharmani."

On the field, MI's win over PBKS allowed them to finish their campaign strongly, even though they had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Meanwhile, PBKS experienced their fifth straight loss, failing to defend a total of 200, a sharp contrast to their seven-match unbeaten streak at the beginning of the season.

With only two matches left, PBKS now faces a tough challenge to keep their playoff hopes alive, as one additional loss could jeopardize their chances.

The match also witnessed an outstanding batting display by Tilak Varma, who scored an unbeaten 75 off 33 balls, with six fours and six sixes, spearheading MI's effort.

The five-time champions will have a five-day break before facing Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens next week.