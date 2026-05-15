DNO Shares Traded Ex-Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 15 May 2026 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Company's shares will be traded ex-dividend effective 15 May 2026.

A dividend payment of NOK 0.375 per share will be made on or about 28 May 2026 to all shareholders of record as of 18 May 2026.

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DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the North Sea, the Middle East and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in Norway, the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.5.3 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.