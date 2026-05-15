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White House Says Xi, Trump Back Open Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) According to reports, the White House stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open following their summit in Beijing.
The statement, cited by a media outlet, summarized the talks between the two leaders and focused heavily on economic cooperation and energy security, without mentioning Taiwan.
A White House official said, “President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China.”
The official added that both sides discussed expanding economic ties, including broader market access for American companies in China and increased Chinese investment in US industries.
They also noted that executives from several major US corporations participated in parts of the meeting.
“The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy,” the official said.
The statement further said that Xi expressed opposition to the militarization of the strategic waterway and any attempt to impose charges for its use. He also reportedly indicated interest in increasing purchases of US oil to reduce China’s reliance on the region in the future.
The statement, cited by a media outlet, summarized the talks between the two leaders and focused heavily on economic cooperation and energy security, without mentioning Taiwan.
A White House official said, “President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China.”
The official added that both sides discussed expanding economic ties, including broader market access for American companies in China and increased Chinese investment in US industries.
They also noted that executives from several major US corporations participated in parts of the meeting.
“The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy,” the official said.
The statement further said that Xi expressed opposition to the militarization of the strategic waterway and any attempt to impose charges for its use. He also reportedly indicated interest in increasing purchases of US oil to reduce China’s reliance on the region in the future.
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