Miles Of Smiles Belie A Fraught And Fragile Trump-Xi Summit

MENAFN - Asia Times) Diplomacy involves the art of telling lies with a straight face or even a reassuring smile.

On day one of Donald Trump's China visit, political correctness and diplomatic finesse were in ample display from the US leader, while Chinese sources reported that Xi Jinping issued a stern warning to“properly” handle Taiwan,“the most important issue in China-US relations.”

Otherwise, Xi continued,“the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.” That was typical Chinese bluster, clearly uttered for domestic consumption. The issue has been“properly” handled by the US since 1949, otherwise it would have blown up into a war by now.

Much has been written and said about China's position of relative strength in this summit, with the US bogged down in the Iran war. This may be the reflection of the alleged antipathy of much of the mainstream media towards anything Republican Party in general and towards Trump in particular. True or not, polls show that a majority of Republicans have no trust in the US mass media.

But US and Chinese actions may be a better guide about who is actually speaking from a position of strength at the summit. We could start with trivia. China allowed a sanctioned American to travel with Trump, land in Beijing and shake hands with none less than Xi Jinping.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is renowned for China-bashing, rooted in part in his antipathy toward all things communist, hailing from an immigrant family from Cuba who was deeply influenced by the exiled, anti-communist Cuban community in Miami.