Himani Shivpuri Recalls Performing 'Othello' In A Small Village In Gujarat In 1983

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Himani Shivpuri recently took a trip down memory lane as she recalled one of the most memorable moments from her theatre journey.

The actress remembered performing 'Othello' in Idar, a small village in Gujarat. Sharing a nostalgic post on her social media account, the veteran actress revisited her days with the National School of Drama repertory company and reflected on the unforgettable experience.

In the picture shared by Himani, the actress is seen dressed in a pink traditional outfit, pointing towards an old archival display featuring her play still from the stage production.

Going by the display board she pointed at, the play appears to have been performed in 1983

Sharing the memory, Himani wrote,“Suprabhat! The past and present together,In the Nsd repertory company Fritz Bennewitz had come to direct Othello, Namdev played Othello, and I played Desdemona, Dolly Ahluwalia did the costumes. I can never forget the show of Othello in Idar, a small village in Gujrat. I remember being petrified performing Othello in a village,in the green room the noise of the audience,huge crowd...After the play began the audience was sucked into the poetry and beauty of Shakespeare. A truly humbling experience, one of our best shows!”

Talking about Othello, the story is one of William Shakespeare's most celebrated tragedies.

It has been believed to have been written around 1603. The play follows the story of Othello, a respected military general, and his wife Desdemona.

Over the years, the play has been performed across the world and is touted as one of Shakespeare's most powerful works.

Talking about Himani Shivpuri, on the professional front, has appeared in several popular films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Hero No.1 and many more.

–IANS

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