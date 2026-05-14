403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Reports Deadly Russian Drone, Missile Attack on Kyiv
(MENAFN) According to reports, two people were killed in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following a large-scale overnight aerial assault attributed to Russia, involving hundreds of drones and missiles.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated that as of 10:00 a.m. local time, “two people are known to have been killed,” while rescue teams managed to save 28 individuals from the aftermath of the strikes. It also reported that 32 people were injured in the attacks on Kyiv, with 13 requiring hospital treatment.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram message that Russian forces launched more than 670 attack drones along with 56 missiles overnight. He added that the primary target of the assault was the capital.
He also reported damage in the Kyiv region, as well as strikes on energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk and damage to port and residential facilities in Chornomorsk, describing the attacks as involving ballistic, aeroballistic, and cruise missiles.
Zelenskyy further stated that since Wednesday, Russian forces have deployed more than 1,560 drones against Ukrainian territory.
As of now, there has been no official response from Russia regarding the Ukrainian claims.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated that as of 10:00 a.m. local time, “two people are known to have been killed,” while rescue teams managed to save 28 individuals from the aftermath of the strikes. It also reported that 32 people were injured in the attacks on Kyiv, with 13 requiring hospital treatment.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram message that Russian forces launched more than 670 attack drones along with 56 missiles overnight. He added that the primary target of the assault was the capital.
He also reported damage in the Kyiv region, as well as strikes on energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk and damage to port and residential facilities in Chornomorsk, describing the attacks as involving ballistic, aeroballistic, and cruise missiles.
Zelenskyy further stated that since Wednesday, Russian forces have deployed more than 1,560 drones against Ukrainian territory.
As of now, there has been no official response from Russia regarding the Ukrainian claims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment