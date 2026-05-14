American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Advances Texatron(TM) Development As Company Moves Toward Pre-Production Testing

American Fusion(TM), developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, has completed the structural frame for its 5MW Texatron(TM) pre-production system, marking a transition toward integrated assembly and controlled testing. The company is developing modular fusion energy systems through its subsidiary Kepler Fusion Technologies, with a focus on scalable infrastructure-grade applications. American Fusion(TM) says the 5MW unit will support diagnostics, instrumentation validation and system integration ahead of broader performance evaluation activities. The company is simultaneously advancing larger 10 MW, 20MW, 50MW and 100MW Texatron(TM) designs intended to support future commercial deployment scenarios. American Fusion(TM) has initiated regulatory review processes in Texas and is raising up to $5 million to support continued development and testing activities.

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American Fusion(TM) (OTC: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, is entering a new stage in its development efforts as the company moves beyond early prototype work and toward integrated testing of its Texatron(TM) fusion platform. The Texas-based company recently announced completion of the structural frame for its 5-megawatt Texatron(TM) pre-production unit, a milestone that management says advances the project toward full system assembly and controlled testing readiness ( ).

American Fusion(TM) is focused on developing fusion energy systems through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its merger with Kepler, the company adopted the American Fusion(TM) name and repositioned itself around long-term commercialization of modular...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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