Qatar Makes Strong Tourism Start In Q1

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar received around 1.13mn visitors during the first quarter of this year, indicating strong growth in the country's tourism sector, newly released data from Qatar Tourism has shown.

The figures reveal a particularly strong start to the year, with January alone accounting for 646,000 visitors, which is over half of the quarterly figures' total, followed by 423,000 in February and 63,000 in March.

The considerable drop in visitors during March could be attributed to various factors, such as the timing of Ramadan and shifting travel patterns, according to industry experts, which is also part of the seasonal tourist patterns.

However, the overall prospective of the tourism sector in the country remains firmly positive, building on Qatar's post-2022 FIFA World Cup tourism surge, which significantly elevated the country's global profile, generating more international interest in exploring the country.

The largest number of visitors during this period came from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, accounting for 36% of total arrivals with around 408,000 visitors. In recent years, Qatar has become a major hub and a growing attraction for GCC tourists due to several factors. It mainly includes geographic proximity and easy access to the country, in addition to Qatar's sophisticated, high-end tourist facilities and infrastructure, coupled with the country's keenness to maintain and highlight its authentic heritage, traditions, and culture.

Such elements have made GCC families feel at home in Qatar while enjoying excellent holiday experiences within a family-friendly atmosphere.

Tourists from Europe account for the second-largest number of visitors during the first quarter of 2026, contributing 26.8% of visitors, around 303,000. The influx of tourists from European countries has grown steadily in recent years, supported by expanded flight connectivity and targeted promotional campaigns. Airlines such as Qatar Airways have played a central role in this expansion, linking Doha to more than 170 global destinations and positioning Hamad International Airport as a major transit hub, in addition to various tourist programmes and easy-entry visa procedures.

Further, Asia and Oceania accounted for 21.1% of the visitors to the country within the same period, with around 238,000 visitors, reflecting Qatar's increasing appeal in long-haul markets. Other Arab countries contributed 7.2%, followed by the Americas at 6.7% and Africa at 2.3%. Such broad distribution of visitors strongly indicates the success of the tourism diversification strategy adopted by Qatar Tourism.

Over the past decade, the country has significantly expanded its hospitality infrastructure, with hotel room capacity more than doubling since 2015. According to estimates, Qatar now has over 40,000 hotel keys, ranging from luxury properties operated by global brands to boutique accommodations that reflect local culture. The country has adopted an approach that places strong emphasis on quality and sustainability. Besides, the country has launched various initiatives to encourage eco-friendly tourism, where people can enjoy nature while maintaining its components and help it grow and prosper.

Qatar Tourism industry experts GCC tourists