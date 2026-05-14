Dartmouth Endowment Adopts Solana ETF, Reaches $14M Crypto Exposure

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Dartmouth College's $9 billion endowment has quietly expanded its exposure to digital assets, reporting new crypto-related holdings in a recent SEC filing. In a Form 13F covering the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the trustees disclosed positions across three cryptocurrency-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs): about $3.3 million in the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF, roughly $3.5 million in the Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF, and approximately $7.7 million in BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin ETF.

The figures mark a shift from January, when the endowment's crypto footprint was skewed toward larger holdings in BlackRock 's Bitcoin ETF (over $10 million) and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (about $5 million). The newer disclosures show a more diversified but still modest stake in regulated crypto vehicles within Dartmouth's multi-billion-dollar investment program.

These details come as U.S. universities increasingly experiment with regulated access to digital assets. Dartmouth's move follows Harvard's reported crypto exposure, with its own endowment reported to hold BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust and Ethereum Trust, as part of a broader institutional push into crypto-an evolution previously documented in coverage of Harvard's 2025 and 2026 positioning.

Source data and implications are anchored in the SEC filing and related coverage, illustrating a growing appetite among large, fiduciary portfolios to access crypto through permitted, exchange-traded vehicles rather than direct holdings. For context, the SEC began approving spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 and has since extended approvals to other crypto-asset baskets, including Ether, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP -related products, with additional applications under review.

Dartmouth's endowment now holds approximately $3.3 million in the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF, $3.5 million in the Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF, and $7.7 million in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF, according to the SEC filing for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. January 2026 holdings showed a larger allocation to BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF (over $10 million) and roughly $5 million in the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust, indicating a shift toward a broader, stake-based crypto approach rather than concentrated bets. Harvard's endowment has been cited as holding positions in BlackRock's Bitcoin Trust and Ethereum Trust, underscoring a broader trend of top-tier university funds pursuing regulated crypto access. The regulatory backdrop supports this trend, with the SEC having approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 and gradually expanding to other crypto-linked ETFs, even as ongoing market flows remain volatile. Bitcoin-related ETF activity has shown notable daily outflows in recent weeks, with a report noting $635.2 million in daily outflows-the largest such move since January-contextualizing the risk environment behind these allocations.

Key takeawaysDartmouth's crypto exposure deepens as endowment reallocates to staking ETFs

The latest 13F filing shows Dartmouth anchoring a modest yet meaningful exposure to staking-focused crypto ETFs. The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF offers exposure to Solana via a staking strategy, while the Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF provides exposure to Ethereum staking mechanics. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF remains the largest single crypto position among the three, highlighting a preference for regulated, exchange-traded vehicles that provide liquidity and governance familiar to an endowment investor.

Compared with January, the endowment's crypto lineup has become more diversified but with smaller single-name bets than before. This pattern may reflect a cautious approach that weighs liquidity, transparent pricing, and fiduciary oversight-factors increasingly prioritized by large public and private endowments when allocating to digital assets.

Universities and crypto: a signal of deeper institutional interest

Dartmouth's disclosure sits within a broader arc of institutional adoption. Harvard's reported positions in BlackRock's Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts were highlighted in coverage surrounding its substantial $57 billion endowment in 2025. The move signals that major universities are testing the viability of regulated crypto access as a complement to traditional asset classes, a shift that could influence the broader risk preferences and governance standards across the higher-ed investment community.

Investors watching these developments may interpret them as a growing endorsement of listed crypto access vehicles as a way to gain regulated, price-tick exposure to digital assets without holding tokens directly. The trend also aligns with an industry effort to broaden participation from large pools of capital, including endowments, foundations, and pension funds, into more mature and compliant crypto investment formats.

Regulatory backdrop and market context

Since the SEC started approving spot ETFs tied to Bitcoin in January 2024, the landscape has slowly broadened to include products linked to Ether, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP, with more applications under review. The ongoing evolution of ETF availability is relevant for institutions weighing crypto allocations because it offers regulated, transparent access routes that fit traditional fiduciary frameworks.

In the market backdrop, recent ETF actions have been accompanied by notable capital moves. Bitcoin funds recorded about $635.2 million in daily outflows-the largest one-day pullback since January-following earlier outflows of more than $800 million on a previous date, driven in part by sector-wide momentum shifts and price dynamics. At the time of this report, Bitcoin traded around $81,237, up roughly 2% over the prior 24 hours, brushing the 200-day exponential moving average, a key technical support. Still, BTC remains below the 365-day EMA and far from the 2025 all-time high near $126,000 reached in October.

These market conditions underscore the complexity facing institutional allocators: while price action and volatility persist, regulated ETF structures can provide a framework for cautious, long-horizon exposure to digital assets as investor demand grows and regulatory clarity deepens.

Looking ahead, readers should watch how more university endowments calibrate their crypto programs as regulators refine product approvals and as institutions balance risk with potential yield. The coming quarters will reveal whether the Dartmouth-size experiment becomes a broader blueprint for scaled, governance-forward crypto access within legacy-investment portfolios.

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