Crypto News: Alphapepe Presale Announces $1.2M Raised As XRP Price Prediction Aims For $5.00 Amid CLARITY Act

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has reached $1.2 million in total capital raised while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01700 per token. The holder count has passed 8,600, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.







The $1.2 million raise gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as XRP price prediction headlines move back toward $5.00, with the CLARITY Act and ETF inflows becoming the key catalysts traders are tracking through May.

AlphaPepe Announces $1.2M Presale Milestone as Stage 16 Builds Momentum

AlphaPepe crossing $1.2 million marks one of the strongest milestones in the project's presale so far. Stage 16 remains active at $0.01700, and more than 8,600 holders have joined before the token reaches public trading. That growth shows the presale is no longer moving on early attention alone. It is building through repeated stage progression, product usage, audit completion, and community expansion as the Q2 launch window tightens.

The stage-based structure gives AlphaPepe a clear presale rhythm. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That simple delivery model removes one of the common friction points that often creates uncertainty in early-stage launches. Participants know what they receive, when they receive it, and how the presale is moving toward exchange access.

The core product behind the project is AlphaSwap, AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange designed for safer and smarter on-chain trading. The AlphaSwap demo has already surpassed 3,000 active users, giving the project a working product environment before its exchange debut. That is a major distinction in a presale market where many projects still approach public trading with only a roadmap and future utility promise.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make on-chain trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before public trading begins. Combined with the $1.2 million raise, instant delivery, no vesting, a growing holder base, and a live product demo, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile as the Q2 exchange debut approaches.

XRP Price Prediction Aims For $5.00 Amid CLARITY Act

The XRP price prediction has moved back toward $5.00 as traders focus on the CLARITY Act and ETF inflows. Recent analysis shows XRP reaching $5 in 2026 would require regulatory clarity, stronger institutional demand, and ETF inflows scaling into a larger cycle.

The $5 target remains a conditional large-cap thesis. XRP still depends on legislative progress, ETF demand, and broader market strength improving together. AlphaPepe's next milestones are more immediate: Stage 16 progress, AlphaSwap's full Q2 launch, and planned exchange access.

That difference matters in the current market. XRP gives buyers the large-cap catalyst trade, while AlphaPepe gives them a presale-stage setup where capital raised, holder growth, product usage, audit completion, and exchange timing are converging before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's $1.2 million presale milestone gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project has passed 8,600 holders, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users, and the 10/10 BlockSAFU audit is complete ahead of the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

XRP's $5.00 target remains one of the major large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on the CLARITY Act, ETF inflows, institutional demand, and broader market strength building over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with presale traction, product testing, holder growth, and audit completion already active.

That is why the $1.2 million milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not waiting until after listing to show progress. Users are already testing AlphaSwap, the audit is complete, and the presale is advancing through Stage 16 as the Q2 roadmap moves closer to public exchange access.