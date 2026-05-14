Associate Professor, Public Health Ethics, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney

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Bridget Haire is a post-doctoral research fellow at the School of Population Health, UNSW Australia, and a former president of Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations (AFAO). She is currently conducting research into ethical aspects of COVID-19 control, and she lectures in public health ethics. Prior to academia, Bridget worked in HIV and sexual and reproductive health for 20 years as a journalist, editor, policy analyst and advocate. She acts as a consultant for the Australia-China Human Rights Technical Co-operation Program on sexual and reproductive health rights and serves on the Data Safety Monitoring Board for the South African HIV prevention study CAPRISA 008. She has a Masters of Bioethics (hons) and a doctorate on standards of care in HIV prevention research.



–present Lecturer in ethics, HIV prevention a specialty, University of Sydney 2014–present Lecturer in ethics, HIV prevention a specialty, UNSW Australia



2013 Sydney, Bioethics 2013 Sydney, PhD

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