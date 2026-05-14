Renovorx Reports Record First Quarter 2026: Increasing Revenue By 136% Quarter-Over-Quarter
|Conference Call Details
|Event:
|RenovoRx First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Highlights Call
|Date:
|Thursday, May 14, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 P.M. ET
|Live Call:
|1-877-407-4018 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8471 (International)
|Webcast:
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a link to the recording will be available on RenovoRx's Investor Relations website, and a dial-in replay will be available until May 28, 2026 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number 13760238.
A question and answer session will occur at the end of the call, and a link to the recording of this presentation will be available on RenovoRx's Investor Relations website after the event.
About RenovoCath
Based on its FDA clearance, RenovoCath® is intended for the isolation of blood flow and delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and/or therapeutic agents, to select sites in the peripheral vascular system. RenovoCath is also indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. For further information regarding our RenovoCath Instructions for Use (“IFU”), please see: -G-Universal-IFU.
About RenovoRx, Inc.
RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT) is a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath ®, a novel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared local drug-delivery device, targeting high unmet medical needs. RenovoRx's patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMPTM) therapy platform is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy's toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx's novel approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy, and its mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.
RenovoRx is in the early stages of commercializing its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath as a stand-alone device. In its first full year of commercial efforts, RenovoRx generated approximately $1.1 million in RenovoCath sales and learned valuable lessons that will help drive growth in 2026 and beyond. Several customers have already initiated repeat orders and the number of medical institutions initiating new RenovoCath orders is expanding, including several esteemed, high-volume National Cancer Institute-designated centers. To meet and satisfy the anticipated demand, RenovoRx will continue to actively explore further revenue-generating activity, either on its own or in tandem with a medical device commercial partner.
RenovoRx is also evaluating its novel drug-device combination oncology product candidate (intra-arterial gemcitabine delivered via RenovoCath, known as IAG) in the ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial. IAG is being evaluated by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of the FDA) under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA's 21 CFR 312 pathway. IAG utilizes RenovoCath, the Company's patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion.
The IAG combination product candidate, which is enabled by the RenovoCath device, is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale. RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, which provides seven years of market exclusivity upon new drug application approval by the FDA.
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Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the operating results presented in the accompanying tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the non-cash expense associated with share-based compensation.
We are providing such non-GAAP financial information in this press release, including non-GAAP operating expenses, net income (loss), and earnings (loss) per share, as a supplement to our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP which appear in this press release and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to analyze financial results, evaluate operational performance, and assess liquidity. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP measures when assessing performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.
We believe these non-GAAP measures also enhance investors' understanding of key financial metrics used in operational decision-making and are useful for comparing our performance to that of other companies. However, readers are cautioned that non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental information purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial information. These measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Moreover, non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and statements of the Company's management made in connection therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding (i) our clinical trials and studies, (ii) the potential for our product candidates to treat or provide clinically meaningful outcomes for certain medical conditions or diseases, and (iii) our efforts to commercialize our RenovoCath and our TAMP technology. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon our current expectations and beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, outside of our control, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These may include estimates, projections, and statements relating to our research and development plans, intellectual property development, clinical trials, our therapy platform, business plans, financing plans, objectives, and expected operating results, which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified using words such as“may,”“expected,”“plans,”“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,” "aim," "goal,"“forecasts,”“estimates,”“intends,”“potential,”“milestone” and“towards” or derivatives of these terms or other comparable terminology regarding RenovoRx's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected or indicated by such statements, including, among other things: (i) the risk that our exploration of commercial opportunities for our TAMP technology may not lead to viable, revenue generating operations; (ii) circumstances which would adversely impact our ability to efficiently utilize our cash resources on hand or raise additional funding; (iii) the timing of the initiation, progress, and potential results (including the results of interim analyses) of our preclinical studies, clinical trials, and our research programs; (iv) the possibility that interim results may not be predictive of the outcome of our clinical trials, which may not demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy to support regulatory approval of our product candidate; (v) that the applicable regulatory authorities may disagree with our interpretation of the data, research, and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for our product candidates; (vi) future potential regulatory milestones for our product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies; (vii) our ability to use and expand our therapy platform to build a customer pipeline of product candidates; (viii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; (ix) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; (x) our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting and the number of patients that may enroll in our clinical trials; (xi) the commercialization potential of our product candidates, if approved; (xii) our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials and for commercial use, if approved; (xiii) future strategic arrangements and/or collaborations and the potential benefits of such arrangements; (xiv) our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital; (xv) the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; (xvi) our ability to retain the continued service of our key personnel and to identify, and hire and retain additional qualified personnel; (xvii) the implementation of our strategic plans for our business and product candidates; (xviii) the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights, including our therapy platform, product candidates, and research programs; (xix) our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; (xx) the pricing, coverage, and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; and (xxi) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing product candidates and therapies. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and RenovoRx does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
T: 212-896-1254
...
| RENOVORX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollar in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|563
|$
|197
|Cost of revenues
|84
|94
|Gross profit
|$
|479
|$
|103
|85.1
|%
|52.3
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|1,228
|1,642
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,720
|1,571
|Total operating expenses
|3,948
|3,213
|Income/(Loss) from operations
|(3,469
|)
|(3,110
|)
|Other income, net:
|Interest Income, net
|45
|106
|Change in fair value of common warrant liability
|(97
|)
|584
|Total other (expense) income, net
|(52
|)
|690
|Net loss
|$
|(3,521
|)
|$
|(2,420
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted - average shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic and Diluted
|38,032,421
|31,395,888
| RENOVORX, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS)
TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(Dollar in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net income
|$
|(3,521
|)
|$
|(2,420
|)
|Share-based compensation expense:
|Research and development
|111
|137
|Sales, general and administrative
|206
|151
|Total share-based compensation expense
|317
|288
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|(3,204
|)
|$
|(2,132
|)
|GAAP basic earnings per share
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Effect of non-GAAP adjustments on basic earnings per share
|0.01
|0.01
|Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Weighted - average shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic and Diluted
|38,032,421
|31,395,888
| RENOVORX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,362
|$
|7,024
|Accounts receivable, net
|280
|139
|Inventories
|379
|189
|Prepaid expenses
|501
|324
|Other current assets
|198
|217
|Total current assets
|13,720
|7,893
|Property and equipment, net
|77
|12
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|167
|190
|Total assets
|$
|13,964
|$
|8,095
|Liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,119
|$
|799
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|801
|1,163
|Total current liabilities
|1,920
|1,962
|Common stock warrant liability
|701
|604
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|78
|107
|Total liabilities
|$
|2,699
|$
|2,673
|Shareholders' equity (deficit):
|Common Stock
|5
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|76,168
|66,805
|Accumulated deficit
|(64,908
|)
|(61,387
|)
|Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
|11,265
|5,422
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|13,964
|$
|8,095
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