Biomednewsbreaks - Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Featured In Biomedwire Editorial On CNS Drug Delivery Innovation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) announced its featured placement in a BioMedWire editorial focused on emerging CNS drug delivery technologies addressing challenges in Alzheimer's disease and biodefense research. The editorial highlights the company's proprietary intranasal nose-to-brain delivery platform, designed to bypass the blood-brain barrier and enable direct therapeutic delivery to the central nervous system, reflecting growing interest in advanced drug delivery approaches for neurological treatment.

To view the full press release, visit

About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from a robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued patents. The Company also leverages its proprietary AI-enabled PDAOAI platform, which supports research, biomarker discovery, and regulatory processes through advanced data analysis and knowledge integration.

Beyond its internal programs, Oncotelic licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. The Company currently owns a 45% interest in GMP Bio, a joint venture advancing a complementary pipeline of therapeutic candidates that further strengthens Oncotelic's position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.