Greenenergybreaks - American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Highlights Strategic Washington Engagements, Provides Corporate Update

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTC: AMFN) provided an update on recent strategic engagements in Washington, D.C., where the company discussed potential applications for its Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM) platform across defense, infrastructure and national energy resilience initiatives. The company also outlined corporate progress, including anticipated Form 10 effectiveness, advancement of its Rule 15c2-11 quotation application, pursuit of OTCQB qualification and continued development of its 5MW Texatron pre-production unit as it advances commercialization and capital markets objectives.

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About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM), a neutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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