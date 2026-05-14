Odisha CM Reviews Law And Order, Orders Crackdown On Organised Crime

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 14 (IANS) Amid opposition parties' criticism over rising violence, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed the Odisha Police to adopt a more proactive, people-centric approach and intensify efforts to completely eradicate organised crime in the state.

Reviewing the law-and-order situation in the state with senior administrative and police officials, district collectors, and Superintendents of Police, CM Majhi emphasised that the police should take steps to earn the public's trust while simultaneously instilling fear among criminals.

“The administrative and police officials at the district level need to work together as a team. Coordination between the police and other district administrative officials could lead to greater success in crime control,” said CM Majhi.

He further added that local administrative officers can play a crucial supportive role for the police administration in tackling criminal activities.

Majhi advised that, just as officials work with team spirit to successfully implement various schemes and projects, a similar team spirit should also be maintained in the field of crime control.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for proactive policing, crime mapping and intelligence gathering.

He said maintaining cordial relations with the public would help the police receive timely information and enable preventive action against crimes.

Majhi directed officials to intensify police patrolling across the state and stressed the importance of visible police presence in public places.

He stated that extensive patrolling would not only deter criminals but also instil confidence among common people.

Drawing a comparison with the successful crackdown on Maoist activities in the state, the Chief Minister instructed the police administration to firmly deal with sand mafias and other criminal networks.

Majhi said organised criminal groups should also be effectively curbed through proactive action in accordance with the rules.

The Chief Minister further asked district collectors and Superintendents of Police to regularly review the law-and-order situation in their respective districts and submit reports to the Director General of Police, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department and the Chief Secretary.

He also directed the Chief Secretary to keep him regularly informed about the situation in various districts.

Praising the police administration for its achievements in several areas, Majhi said improved investigation mechanisms had significantly increased the conviction rate under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He also commended the police for their success in curbing Maoist activities.

However, he stressed that police must adopt innovative methods to tackle emerging challenges in modern-day crime control.