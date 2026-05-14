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Ted Scott

Ted Scott


2026-05-14 12:35:09
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Student, Department of Geography - Climate and Coastal Ecosystems Group, University of British Columbia
Profile Articles

I seek to understand and quantify the changing experience of the summer season globally, regionally, and across different land surface types as the climate warms. I am co-supervised by Rachel White (EOAS) and Simon Donner (Geography). Ultimately, I hope my work can be used to better constrain climate models and lead to sound policy as we address climate change.

Experience
  • –present PhD Student, Department of Geography - Climate and Coastal Ecosystems Group, University of British Columbia

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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