I seek to understand and quantify the changing experience of the summer season globally, regionally, and across different land surface types as the climate warms. I am co-supervised by Rachel White (EOAS) and Simon Donner (Geography). Ultimately, I hope my work can be used to better constrain climate models and lead to sound policy as we address climate change.

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