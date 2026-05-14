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Ed, Edd N Eddy, Resident Evil, Anime Voice Actors Augment FAN EXPO Philadelphia Lineup
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With just over two weeks until the pop culture world descends on the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City for FAN EXPO Philadelphia, the latest wave of animation, video game and anime voice actors brings fans of titles like Ed, Edd n Eddy, Resident Evil, The Boondocks, One Piece, Naruto and Inuyasha into the fray for the event, set for May 29-31.
The latest additions to the voice actors area include:
. Gary Anthony Williams (“Uncle Ruckus,” The Boondocks)
. Matt Hill, Sam Vincent and Tony Sampson (Ed, Edd n Eddy), respectively
. Resident Evil; Requiem standouts Delanie Nicole Gill (“The Girl”) and Emma Rose Creaner (“Emily,”“Chloe”)
. Daniel Baugh (One Piece, Attack on Titan)
. David Kaye (Inuyasha)
. Nicolas Roye (Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto)
. Nazeeh Tarsha (Kaiju No. 8, Hell's Paradise)
. Damien Haas (Delicious in Dungeon)
They join an already packed voice acting section of the celebrity autograph area that features:
. Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Star Wars)
. Greg Baldwin (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Samurai Jack)
. Jennifer Hale (X-Men '97)
. Michaela Jill Murphy (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
. Linda Ballantyne (Thomas and the Magic Railroad, Sailor Moon)
. Katie Griffin (Totally Spies!, Sailor Moon)
. Colleen Clinkenbeard (One Piece, My Hero Academia)
. Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon, Naruto)
. Erika Harlacher (Demon Slayer, Genshin Impact)
. Brina Palencia (One Piece, Borderlands)
. Stephanie Young (One Piece, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood)
. Mallorie Rodak (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Fairy Tail)
. Nick Apostolides (Resident Evil)
. Angela Sant'Albano (Resident Evil: Requiem)
. François Chau (Ghost of Tsushima)
The voice acting section is just one part of a star-studded celebrity roster that features dozens of standouts, headlined by the Lord of the Rings“Four Hobbits” Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan plus“Legolas” Orlando Bloom and“Gimli” John Rhys-Davies, Doctor Who, Jessica Jones star David Tennant, Star Trek universe standouts Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner, Smallville headliners Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Erica Durance, Mr. T (Rocky III, The A-Team), Dafne Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan) and many more.
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes and Family Passes for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.
Philadelphia is the ninth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events.
The latest additions to the voice actors area include:
. Gary Anthony Williams (“Uncle Ruckus,” The Boondocks)
. Matt Hill, Sam Vincent and Tony Sampson (Ed, Edd n Eddy), respectively
. Resident Evil; Requiem standouts Delanie Nicole Gill (“The Girl”) and Emma Rose Creaner (“Emily,”“Chloe”)
. Daniel Baugh (One Piece, Attack on Titan)
. David Kaye (Inuyasha)
. Nicolas Roye (Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto)
. Nazeeh Tarsha (Kaiju No. 8, Hell's Paradise)
. Damien Haas (Delicious in Dungeon)
They join an already packed voice acting section of the celebrity autograph area that features:
. Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Star Wars)
. Greg Baldwin (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Samurai Jack)
. Jennifer Hale (X-Men '97)
. Michaela Jill Murphy (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
. Linda Ballantyne (Thomas and the Magic Railroad, Sailor Moon)
. Katie Griffin (Totally Spies!, Sailor Moon)
. Colleen Clinkenbeard (One Piece, My Hero Academia)
. Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon, Naruto)
. Erika Harlacher (Demon Slayer, Genshin Impact)
. Brina Palencia (One Piece, Borderlands)
. Stephanie Young (One Piece, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood)
. Mallorie Rodak (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Fairy Tail)
. Nick Apostolides (Resident Evil)
. Angela Sant'Albano (Resident Evil: Requiem)
. François Chau (Ghost of Tsushima)
The voice acting section is just one part of a star-studded celebrity roster that features dozens of standouts, headlined by the Lord of the Rings“Four Hobbits” Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan plus“Legolas” Orlando Bloom and“Gimli” John Rhys-Davies, Doctor Who, Jessica Jones star David Tennant, Star Trek universe standouts Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner, Smallville headliners Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Erica Durance, Mr. T (Rocky III, The A-Team), Dafne Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan) and many more.
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes and Family Passes for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.
Philadelphia is the ninth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events.
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