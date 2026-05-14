Gbenga Akinlolu Shadare

Senior lecturer, Buckinghamshire New University

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Dr Gbenga Shadare holds a PhD from the University of Sheffield, as well as degrees from the universities of Nottingham, Ibadan, and Lagos. A scholar of considerable breadth, he brings more than three decades of cross-sector and cross-national experience to his work, which spans both public and private domains. He has engaged in professional development through courses and workshops across an extensive range of countries, including South Africa, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Ghana, Norway, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. His consulting portfolio includes engagements with national governments and major public institutions such as the NHS and the World Bank. Dr Shadare currently teaches at Canterbury Christ Church University and Global Banking School in the UK. He has previously held teaching positions at Buckinghamshire New University, Birmingham City University, Aston University, the University of Nottingham, and the University of Sheffield. He is also an active contributor to academic scholarship, with a body of published work that includes journal articles, book chapters, and reviews across multiple scholarly outlets.

2018–2023 Senior Lecturer, Arden University

Experience