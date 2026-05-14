Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka Brings Week-Long Italian Culinary Festival

Dhaka: Jharna Restaurant at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka has brought an exclusive Italian Culinary Week titled "CIAO! ITALIA," running between May 14 and 20 during dinner service from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm.

The event features a specially curated à la carte menu offering both authentic and contemporary Italian flavors. Starters include Arancini di Riso Sicilian Rice Balls and Calamari Fritti with Cherry Peppers, alongside a Traditional Caprese Salad.

Main course selections span Homemade Ravioli, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagne, Beef Braciole, Ossobuco Risotto alla Milanese, and Zucchini Risotto with Shrimp, offering a well-rounded taste of Italian cuisine.

The dessert menu rounds off the experience with Grandma's Tiramisu, Panna Cotta, and Cannoli.

Guests can receive a 20% discount on the à la carte menu and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the week. A raffle draw will also be held, giving one lucky winner a pair of Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka air tickets courtesy of airline partner Novoair.

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka said the event reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering refined dining experiences that combine taste, presentation, and warm hospitality.

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